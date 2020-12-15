One dead, two injured after accident in Vine Grove

VINE GROVE Ky. (KSP) - Kentucky State Police Post 4 responded to a two vehicle fatal collision just after 3:43 pm Monday.

KSP says a 17 year old was operating a Dodge Challenger east bound near Crume Road on Rineyville Road.

At some point... the Challenger crossed the center line and struck a Honda passenger car operated by Jason Stern, 50, of Chicago, IL.

A 29 year-old passenger in Stern’s vehicle was pronounced dead a the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

Their name has not been released yet.

The 17 year old and Stern were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

