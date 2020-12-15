Advertisement

Rain Returns Tonight/Wednesday

Staying Chilly Next Several Days!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday started with some sun but ended with plenty of clouds ahead of our next storm system. This system spreads a chilly rain into the region Tuesday night into much of Wednesday.

Showers will develop around midnight, persisting into Wednesday morning before tapering off from west to east Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall won’t be all that heavy, generally less than 1/2″. It’s possible that some of the northern reaches of our area may see some wet snowflakes mixed with the rain at its onset overnight, but no accumulation is expected. A few flurries are also possible on the back side of the system as it departs Wednesday, but again, nothing significant is expected. Highs will be in the chilly lower 40s Wednesday.

We’ll see partial clearing Wednesday night, setting us up for a brighter Thursday with the return of sunshine that will stretch into Friday. Highs climb back to near seasonal levels by Friday afternoon.

More warming is in store for the weekend, although we may have to contend with a few light showers late Saturday into Sunday morning as a weak front moves through. We’ll warm up even more for the start of next week, with highs jumping into the 50s Monday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely, ending late. High 41, Low 28, winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 41, Low 23, winds W-7

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. High 46, Low 33, winds S-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 44

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 73 (1984)

Record Low: -9 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.05″ (-1.40″)

Yearly Precip: 52.43″ (+4.84″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

