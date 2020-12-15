Scottsville long-term care facility among first to give COVID-19 vaccine to residents

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center’s Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Center is among the first long-term care facilities in the state to start vaccinations for COVID-19.

“We haven’t had visitors come in and see their families in months, probably since March or April,” said Occupational Therapist, Allen Matthews.

Seeing the light and family is near for these residents and it calls for a smile with a side of a COVID-19 vaccine as seen in a photo of a resident grinning as she receives the vaccine.

Reuniting with family is coming.

“It’s nice to see that there’s actually, you know, a solution on the horizon. And we might be able to eradicate this,” said Eric Hagan, Vice President of Rural Hospitals, Med Center Health.

Twenty-five vaccinations were dispersed among residents and staff, but more doses will continue through Friday.

“We don’t want to overwhelm the staff. And we don’t want to have a bunch of residents who are feeling bad all at one time, so we are staggering that throughout our two buildings,” explained Hagan about the distribution process.

Matthews received the vaccine around 11 a.m. Tuesday and says he’s feeling fine and will receive the second dose in three weeks.

“Our first priority of work is keeping our residents safe.”

The vaccine, he adds, is the biggest tool in terms of safety.

“Do your own research, make sure you’re looking at credible sources. If you have questions, as somebody who may know more,” said Matthews.

From frontline workers to our elderly residents, southcentral Kentucky is on the map for starting to defeat COVID-19.

“Hopefully, our families and residents understand that they’re pioneers with the vaccine and eradicating this virus,” said Hagan.

Through these residents who received the vaccination, it’s proof that it’s never too late to become a pioneer in Hagan’s eyes.

The facility will still enforce restrictions and follow guidelines until more people are vaccinated.

Med Center Health has given more than 100 frontline workers shots and will have given all 975 doses by Sunday. Among one of the frontline workers vaccinated was Dr. William Moss with the Emergency Department. He said that as of Tuesday, 24 hours after receiving the vaccine, he had only experienced soreness.

