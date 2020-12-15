Advertisement

Scottsville long-term care facility among first to give COVID-19 vaccine to residents

By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center’s Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Center is among the first long-term care facilities in the state to start vaccinations for COVID-19.

“We haven’t had visitors come in and see their families in months, probably since March or April,” said Occupational Therapist, Allen Matthews.

Seeing the light and family is near for these residents and it calls for a smile with a side of a COVID-19 vaccine as seen in a photo of a resident grinning as she receives the vaccine.

A smile to go with that COVID-19 vaccine! Some residents at Cal Turner willingly received the COVID-19 vaccine. Reuniting with family is coming.

Posted by Kelly Dean on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

“It’s nice to see that there’s actually, you know, a solution on the horizon. And we might be able to eradicate this,” said Eric Hagan, Vice President of Rural Hospitals, Med Center Health.

Twenty-five vaccinations were dispersed among residents and staff, but more doses will continue through Friday.

“We don’t want to overwhelm the staff. And we don’t want to have a bunch of residents who are feeling bad all at one time, so we are staggering that throughout our two buildings,” explained Hagan about the distribution process.

Matthews received the vaccine around 11 a.m. Tuesday and says he’s feeling fine and will receive the second dose in three weeks.

“Our first priority of work is keeping our residents safe.”

The vaccine, he adds, is the biggest tool in terms of safety.

“Do your own research, make sure you’re looking at credible sources. If you have questions, as somebody who may know more,” said Matthews.

From frontline workers to our elderly residents, southcentral Kentucky is on the map for starting to defeat COVID-19.

“Hopefully, our families and residents understand that they’re pioneers with the vaccine and eradicating this virus,” said Hagan.

Through these residents who received the vaccination, it’s proof that it’s never too late to become a pioneer in Hagan’s eyes.

The facility will still enforce restrictions and follow guidelines until more people are vaccinated.

Med Center Health has given more than 100 frontline workers shots and will have given all 975 doses by Sunday. Among one of the frontline workers vaccinated was Dr. William Moss with the Emergency Department. He said that as of Tuesday, 24 hours after receiving the vaccine, he had only experienced soreness.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health.
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health; first shots given today
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Amy Jo lays in her bed where she's stayed since her surgery.
Franklin young woman feels again after being paralyzed six days

Latest News

Robbin Taylor named U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell's State Director of Kentucky
Robbin Taylor tabbed to be Mitch McConnell’s state director
13 News asked some of you, if you’d get the vaccine once it became available to the public and...
13 News asks: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?
The sheriff’s office is accepting can goods and other nonperishable items.
Warren County Sheriffs Office holds food drive
Monday Governor Beshear released new healthy at school guidance and according to the governor...
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools