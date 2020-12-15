Span Tech to expand Glasgow operation, create 40 full-time jobs

GLASGOW, Ky. - Span Tech LLC has announced plans to expand in Barren County with a $13.2 million investment.

“Span Tech has provided job opportunities for residents in and around Barren County for nearly four decades, and I am glad to see the company continue to grow,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This relocation and expansion will greatly benefit both the company and the community as we continue to move forward together to create a brighter future for Kentuckians.”

The investment from Span Tech, which designs and produces plastic chain conveyor systems for manufacturers, will include the purchase of 10 acres on Hilltopper Way and construction of a 100,000-square-foot production, warehouse and assembly operation there, as well as new equipment. The expansion is expected to create 40 full-time jobs over the next 10 years.

“We could not be more excited to expand our business and create new jobs in this area. This expansion plan will increase our efficiency, improve our ability to deliver quality products and increase our capacity to serve new customers,” said Tiffany Somerville, COO of Span Tech. “Our Span Tech team has been blessed with the opportunity over the years to be able to provide support to many charitable organizations in our community. This expansion will allow us to continue to impact others. We are very appreciative of the state and local support we have received toward our growth. We look forward to our future here in Kentucky.”

Company leaders anticipate work will begin on the project in spring of 2021 with the move from their current facility on Cleveland Avenue to be completed by early 2022.

Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong noted the company’s long history of success in the community.

“This is an exciting new opportunity for Span Tech,” Mayor Armstrong said. “They have had nearly 40 years of success in Glasgow, and we are pleased to see the company shows no signs of slowing down, we thank them for their commitment to our community.”

Barren County Judge/Executive Michael Hale pointed out the company’s willingness to give back to local organizations.

“We could not be more excited for Span Tech LLC. The leadership of this business has been a tremendous partner for our community and particularly with our school system,” Judge/Executive Hale said. “This expansion shows their continued support and faith in Barren County and we wish all the best in this endeavor and they have our full support.”

Maureen Carpenter, executive director for the Barren County Economic Authority, said the job creation will greatly benefit the local workforce.

“Span Tech has been a great employer and strong corporate citizen for the past four decades and we are grateful for their decision to expand here,” Carpenter said. “These 40 new jobs will provide a significant boost to our local economy.”

For more information on Span Tech, visit www.SpanTechConveyors.com.