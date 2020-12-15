Advertisement

Three COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ohio County

Ohio County has had 1,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths to date.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 228 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district and five deaths.

Officials reported 131 new cases of the virus in Daviess County, nine in Hancock County, 34 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 21 in Ohio County, 18 in Union County, and 10 in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths were two residents of Daviess County and three residents of Ohio County.

According to GRDHD:

  • There have been 10,595 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 7,907 (75%).
  • 47 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 571 (5%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 200 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

To date, Ohio County has had a total of 1,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

