Advertisement

TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19

Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.(AP/Business Wire)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - Nathan Apodaca, more commonly known as the TikTok star Doggface208, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tuesday, Dec. 15 post on his Instagram page.

Apodaca became an internet sensation in September when a video of him skateboarding on a highway in Idaho while drinking cran-raspberry juice and lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams” went viral on TikTok. The video has since been viewed 73 million times on the social media platform TikTok.

In the post, Apodaca shares a photo of his test results notifying him he tested positive for COVID-19 and asks for followers to “send prayers.”

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health.
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health; first shots given today
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead, two injured after accident in Vine Grove

Latest News

Robbin Taylor named U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell's State Director of Kentucky
Robbin Taylor tabbed to be Mitch McConnell’s state director
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota frees man serving life in child’s 2002 death
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
Biden taps Buttigieg for transportation, Granholm for energy
13 News asked some of you, if you’d get the vaccine once it became available to the public and...
13 News asks: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Peter Nygard's arrest on sex trafficking charges came after U.S. federal authorities raided his...
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada on sex charges