Warren Co. Jailer tests positive amid COVID outbreak in jail

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon reports 101 inmates and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 with 92 tests pending. The jailer himself among the positive test results.

According to the jailer, COVID tests are being performed daily.

Harmon says that the majority of the inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic and that no inmates are experiencing severe symptoms that need hospitalization. The outbreak began nearly a week ago.

Staff who have tested positive or have a pending test are off-duty until released by the health department, Harmon said.

All non-essential functions of the agency have been suspended.

“We have communicated the restrictions and information regarding testing and treatment to all the inmates in the facility. The purpose of this release is to inform the public and our inmate’s loved ones of the status of our response to this,” said Harmon in a press release.

The jail’s website currently shows results for 627 inmates that can be searched within the facility.

