Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘porch pirates’ this time of year

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of the increasing report number of package thieves during this time of the year.

In several different Facebook posts, the sheriff’s office shows Ring camera video of alleged thieves taking packages off of porches.

“Please be on the lookout for suspicious persons lurking in neighborhoods,” said Sheriff Brett Hightower.

If you can identify the individuals in the surveillance video, please contact the WCSO at 270-842-1633 ext 3.

Hightower says total thefts reported in the county in 2019 were 76, and in 2020 there have been 67 reports so far. KRS does not differentiate between ‘thefts’ and porch thefts, explained Hightower. Additionally, not all are reported either.

Bowling Green Police say if the contents inside the stolen packages are $500 or more, it can be a felony charge. Anything $499 and under would be a misdemeanor.

In the city, police say only six reports of stolen packages have been reported since November 1 which is down by six compared to this same time last year, likely because more people are home during the day now.

