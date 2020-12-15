Advertisement

Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘porch pirates’ this time of year

Sheriff's office warns public of porch pirates
Sheriff's office warns public of porch pirates(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of the increasing report number of package thieves during this time of the year.

In several different Facebook posts, the sheriff’s office shows Ring camera video of alleged thieves taking packages off of porches.

“Please be on the lookout for suspicious persons lurking in neighborhoods,” said Sheriff Brett Hightower.

If you can identify the individuals in the surveillance video, please contact the WCSO at 270-842-1633 ext 3.

Hightower says total thefts reported in the county in 2019 were 76, and in 2020 there have been 67 reports so far. KRS does not differentiate between ‘thefts’ and porch thefts, explained Hightower. Additionally, not all are reported either.

Bowling Green Police say if the contents inside the stolen packages are $500 or more, it can be a felony charge. Anything $499 and under would be a misdemeanor.

In the city, police say only six reports of stolen packages have been reported since November 1 which is down by six compared to this same time last year, likely because more people are home during the day now.

MORE: Ring camera catches porch pirate steal packages, Christmas gifts

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health.
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health; first shots given today
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Amy Jo lays in her bed where she's stayed since her surgery.
Franklin young woman feels again after being paralyzed six days

Latest News

Amedisys Home Health collects Stockings for Seniors
Amedisys Home Health collects Stockings for Seniors
Clouds are increasing for us this afternoon!
Clouds move in ahead of our next weather-maker!
Donald Shively
Ky. school superintendent suspended over blackface photo
Getting a holiday makeover with skincare, anti-aging treatments
Getting a holiday makeover with skincare, anti-aging treatments