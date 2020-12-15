Warren County Sheriffs Office holds food drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Warren County Sheriffs Office is finding a way to give back during the holiday season through a food drive.

On Wednesday we got word that there was a canned food drive for the Kentucky Veteran’s Association Veterans in Need... Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 4, 2020

Sheriff Brett Hightower said that there are so many families in need in our area that they are continuing their food drive right up until Christmas.

“If you want you can drop those items off on the front steps outside the courthouse or the side steps. But we will make sure those get delivered to places within our community that help serve those people who are in dire need of food this year,” added Sheriff Hightower.

The sheriff’s office is accepting canned goods and other nonperishable items.

