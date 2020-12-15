Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The governor reported 2,946 new cases of the virus and 15 COVID-19 related deaths. The new cases brought the total number of confirmed infections to 227,818. The additional deaths raised the death toll to 2,239.

Warren County was among the counties with the highest new case totals with 123. Deaths included three women from Ohio County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 12-15-2020 (WBKO)

Watch below.

