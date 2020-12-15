Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The governor reported 2,946 new cases of the virus and 15 COVID-19 related deaths. The new cases brought the total number of confirmed infections to 227,818. The additional deaths raised the death toll to 2,239.

Warren County was among the counties with the highest new case totals with 123. Deaths included three women from Ohio County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 12-15-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 12-15-2020(WBKO)

