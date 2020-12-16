13 News asks: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the COVID-19 vaccine now in Bowling Green and being administered to health professionals among others, 13 News asked some of you, if you’d get the vaccine once it became available to the public and why.

Adam McCoy, says, “oh, yeah, I mean, the second it’s available then I am getting it. I mean, I do want to take it because I do want things to get back to normal.”

Bobby Mosley owner of Melodies and Memories says, “do I plan on getting the vaccine? No, I haven’t thought that I would get it at this time. I haven’t got any underlying health issues. I feel okay. I keep my mask on. I protect myself with alcohol, whatever I can rub down and make sure that everything’s clean and neat.”

Della Jessie adds, “I definitely will get the vaccination because I had family members that had the virus and they almost died.”

Jessica Wurth says, “and I will be getting the COVID vaccine as soon as it’s available to the general public. I feel like it’s the right thing to do to protect our families and those who are more susceptible, and that it just helps us get back to normal.”

Zoe Beasley disagrees and says, “for me personally, just with it happening so quickly, and just, it just now starting, I don’t know if I’m comfortable putting that in my body right now, without knowing, you know, later down the line, what that might look like.”

Hamp Moore adds, “I don’t want to contract the COVID virus and the vaccine has been vetted and tested in thousands and thousands of people without incident and so it’s not only for me personally but also for all of us.”

