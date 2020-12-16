Advertisement

13 News asks: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the COVID-19 vaccine now in Bowling Green and being administered to health professionals among others, 13 News asked some of you, if you’d get the vaccine once it became available to the public and why.

Adam McCoy, says, “oh, yeah, I mean, the second it’s available then I am getting it. I mean, I do want to take it because I do want things to get back to normal.”

Bobby Mosley owner of Melodies and Memories says, “do I plan on getting the vaccine? No, I haven’t thought that I would get it at this time. I haven’t got any underlying health issues. I feel okay. I keep my mask on. I protect myself with alcohol, whatever I can rub down and make sure that everything’s clean and neat.”

Della Jessie adds, “I definitely will get the vaccination because I had family members that had the virus and they almost died.”

Jessica Wurth says, “and I will be getting the COVID vaccine as soon as it’s available to the general public. I feel like it’s the right thing to do to protect our families and those who are more susceptible, and that it just helps us get back to normal.”

Zoe Beasley disagrees and says, “for me personally, just with it happening so quickly, and just, it just now starting, I don’t know if I’m comfortable putting that in my body right now, without knowing, you know, later down the line, what that might look like.”

Hamp Moore adds, “I don’t want to contract the COVID virus and the vaccine has been vetted and tested in thousands and thousands of people without incident and so it’s not only for me personally but also for all of us.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health.
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health; first shots given today
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead, two injured after accident in Vine Grove

Latest News

Robbin Taylor named U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell's State Director of Kentucky
Robbin Taylor tabbed to be Mitch McConnell’s state director
The sheriff’s office is accepting can goods and other nonperishable items.
Warren County Sheriffs Office holds food drive
Monday Governor Beshear released new healthy at school guidance and according to the governor...
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
Residents at Cal Turner receive COVID-19 vaccine.
Scottsville long-term care facility among first to give COVID-19 vaccine to residents