AG Daniel Cameron talks lawsuits, Breonna Taylor case during first year in office

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News sat down virtually with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. From lawsuits against the governor to the Breonna Taylor case receiving national attention, it’s been a full first year in office for Cameron.

The Breonna Taylor case not only made national headlines but ignited a national movement. Initially, after the Commonwealth attorney recused himself from the Taylor case, Cameron’s office was pulled in to be the prosecutor.

“What I’ve said and understand that no one’s going to be 100% happy with the outcome. In this case, again, this was a tragedy,” he said reflecting on the case. “This was a very fact-intensive case. Very different from what you saw in Minnesota where there was body cam footage. There was no bodycam footage here of the incident itself.”

The final outcome after grand jury proceedings in September was that no one directly charged with Taylor’s death.

“Sometimes the criminal justice system is inadequate to meet a tragedy. And I think most folks understand and recognize that, but that doesn’t discount the fact that this was a tragedy, and that a life was lost,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cameron continues to fight against Governor Beshear’s executive orders with lawsuits. The most recent one is against Beshear for closing religious schools which is apparently on the desk of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“[Kavanaugh will] consult with all of the justices on the bench. And I’m hopeful that we’ll get a decision here soon,” said Cameron.

The Cameron and Danville Christian Academy’s lawsuit was supported by several other religious schools across the Commonwealth including Foundation Christian Academy.

“We think that in-person religiously affiliated schools, instructing their students is akin to worshiping, protected by our First Amendment. I know, parents all across the Commonwealth support this. And so I’m hopeful that will get a favorable ruling from the Supreme Court.”

When speaking to 13 News Wednesday, Cameron said he would be willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination when it becomes available to him.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.