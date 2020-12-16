Bowling Green Independent School District planning to return to in person classes Jan. 11.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to the Bowling Green Independent School District, they will be continuing non-traditional instruction for all students, this includes Pre-K through 12 grade, for the week of January 4 through the 8.

The district is planning to return to their in-person hybrid purple and gold schedule starting on January 11.

Daily meals will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all elementary schools, Bowling Green Junior High School and Bowling Green High School.

A weekly meal box will also be available for any child on Friday, January 8 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bowling Green Learning center, at 503 Old Morgantown Road.

The district has also installed WIFI access points on the exterior walls of all school buildings. Students and employees can connect to the network automatically by using a district device or a registered personal device.

