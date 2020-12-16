Advertisement

Car reported stolen in Hart County

Car thief, conceptual image. Hooded criminal overlaying image of an underground parking garage....
Car thief, conceptual image. Hooded criminal overlaying image of an underground parking garage.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MUMFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Hart County Sheriff’s Department reported a car was stolen overnight.

According to a Facebook post from Hart County Sheriff’s department, the car is a 2013 Nissan sedan, gray, with a KY license plate AHD806, and was reported stolen from the 5000 block of Hardyville Rd in Mumfordville.

There were also reports Monday night of cars being broken into and having items stolen in Hart, Green, and Hardin Counties.

If you have any information in regards to these thefts, call 270-524-0011.

Hart County Sheriff’s office recommends locking your vehicles to avoid this crime.

Posted by Hart County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

