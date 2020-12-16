Advertisement

Flurries and cold temps

Warmer days ahead
By Shane Holinde
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will remain in the Bowling Green area for the evening into the morning hours. Throughout the evening, expect flurries and some light winds to continue with the cooler temperatures.

Thursday, highs are likely to remain into the upper 30s with a west wind. However, Thursday evening into Friday, winds will shift from the west to the south bringing in warmer temperatures for the next few days. Temperatures are likely to approach the mid to upper 40s by the weekend. Saturday, our next weather system will arrive by the afternoon but its not expected to remain for the weekend. Conditions are likely to improve Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and temperatures approaching 50 degrees. Mondays outlook appears favorable with partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the mid 50s by Wednesday next week

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 41, Low 23, winds W-7

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. High 46, Low 33, winds S-5

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, slightly warmer High 49, low 34, winds S-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 43

Today’s Low: 38

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 72 (1984)

Record Low: -5 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.14″

Monthly Precip: 1.19″ (-1.42″)

Yearly Precip: 52.57″ (+4.87″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

