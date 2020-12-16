FULL INTERVIEW: AG Daniel Cameron speaks with 13 News on first year in office

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Q: A lot of lawsuits filed this year by your office against the beshear administration -- in your first full year as attorney general, was that something you expected?

A: “What we have focused on in this office, is making sure that we stand up for and defend the constitutional rights of our citizens. And so I think that’s what you should expect out of the Attorney General and the team that we have here. And look, what I’ve said from the very beginning is I appreciate the president, our governor, our local officials, whether that be mayors or county judge executives, that have the role and the responsibility of keeping people safe during the midst of this pandemic. But equally important, is a responsibility to uphold our constitutional values and principles that all of us hold so dear. General Barr and I’ve said this on numerous occasions, Attorney General Barr said, even in the midst of a pandemic, the Constitution is not suspended. I wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment. I think the majority of Kentuckians agree with that sentiment as well. And so we have tried to be very deliberate and responsible in striking the right balance here in Kentucky with health and safety, but also respecting and defending the constitutional rights of our citizens. Obviously, we’ve got a case right now they’re pending a decision from the supreme court as it relates to our religiously affiliated schools. Obviously, it’s our judgment that the order that was issued by the governor shutting down religiously affiliated schools, infringes upon the Constitution, the First Amendment, namely, we’ll see what the Supreme Court says we feel good about the case, because the Supreme Court in prior decisions has said that, namely, the case out of New York has said that you can’t put limitations on in-person worship services. We think that in-person religiously affiliated schools, instructing their students is akin to worship in protected by our First Amendment. I know, parents all across the Commonwealth support this. And so I’m hopeful that will get a favorable ruling from the Supreme Court.”

Q: What’s the latest on the Supreme Court taking up the Danville Christian lawsuit? Will the full supreme court be taking it up?

A: “I would they have taken the case and our circuit justices, Justice Kavanaugh, and so he had the option when he took this case to either make the decision himself or consult with the other eight justices. I believe that he’s done the latter, which is to consult with all of the justices on the bench. And I’m hopeful that we’ll get a decision here soon. I know a lot of parents across the Commonwealth are awaiting that decision as well. And what we’ve advocated, again, is that these religiously affiliated schools be given the same opportunity that a retail shop or a movie theater or facilities that have gaming activities, that they begin given the same opportunity to comply with CDC guidelines Danville, Christian, Lexington Christian have spent respectively $30,000 and nearly $400,000 to keep their students safe. And I know Christian schools all across the Commonwealth have done the exact same thing. And so I’m hopeful that we’ll get a good ruling. But you can always expect that this office, as long as I’m the Attorney General is going to stand up for our constitutional rights of our citizens.”

Q: Is the Supreme Court justified in dismissing all lawsuits surrounding the election? In the Texas lawsuit, Kentucky did not sign on with 18 other states in support.

A: “Well, let me say at the outset, I support President Trump I’ve been grateful for the way that he’s fought for the men and women not only of the Commonwealth, but of the country and He has confronted so many challenges in his term, whether it be fair challenges that have been presented or unfair challenges that have been presented, he has, since day one looked out for the working men and women of this country, and his message to the tune of 74 million people, a resonated across this country. And you cannot, you cannot, you know, hide away from the fact that this was a president that resonated with millions upon millions of people in this country and continues to do so, and will have an impact on our democratic structures for the years to come. And so I value him, and I’m grateful for the way that he supported the Commonwealth. And, and me specifically, we did, we obviously, I just spoke about the case that we have in front of the Supreme Court in terms of religious freedom, this is, in our judgment, a seminal case. And so the resources that we have in this office have been focused exclusively on that case, in terms of our Supreme Court practice. And so it was appropriate for us to make sure that we kept our eye on the ball in that case, because of the incredible importance that it will have to students, and parents all across the Commonwealth. And we think that the implications from this case will not only impact here will but will reverberate all across this country. And so that’s where our focus has been on again, I fully support the president. And I understand that the electors met yesterday, but but our office has been focused on the Supreme Court case related to the religious freedoms here that we hold and value so much.

Q: You still haven’t congratulated president-elect Joe Biden, do you acknowledge that he and Senator Harris won the presidential race justly.

A: “Well, the electors met yesterday, they’ve obviously made the determination as relates to Vice President Biden, and I allow them to carry out their business and conduct their business. What I’ve been focused on here in the role of Attorney General, is standing up for the constitutional rights of our citizens, and defending the rule of law, I think that’s going to become incredibly important. As we look at the landscape over the next four years, it’s going to be important that Kentucky has an attorney general that’s keeping his eye on the ball in terms of overreach, whether that be on the state level, or whether that be from the federal government, I am committed to making sure that the Commonwealth is a refuge for standing up for our constitutional freedoms. I hope people have recognized that we’re going to fervently defend those constitutional freedoms that we hold and value. So dear hope people recognize that based on this first year, and we’re going to do that through the course of this term.”

Q: The Prosecutors Advisory Council which you are on-- denied a new prosecutor in the Taylor case. You didn’t vote, but had a member of your team represent you. Did you feel like you had to recuse yourself from this vote?

A: “I was not on as part of that meeting. I was not present for that meeting. And obviously, the prosecutorial Advisory Council makes its determinations. they’ve spoken and so I’ll refer to you to them on any specific questions. But look, I’ve been proud of the way that my team of career investigators and prosecutors with over 200 years of experience worked diligently on this case, this was a very sensitive and important case here in Kentucky that had a lot of national interest. And I’m really proud of the way that the team responded in work through diligently to uncover all the facts. This was a very fact-intensive case. Very different from what you saw. In Minnesota where there was body cam footage, there was no bodycam footage here of the incident itself. And what I’ve said from the beginning, and I don’t want anyone to miss this because I think it sometimes does get missed, but this was a tragedy. I say that unequivocally of the loss of Briana Taylor’s life was a tragedy. By all accounts, he was a glue for her family. She was a pillar of the community and she was progressing as it relates to her career in the healthcare industry. So this was a tragedy. But what I’ve also said is that our responsibility as the office is to fax into the law, we dispense with that responsibility. Sometimes the criminal justice system is inadequate to meet a tragedy. And I think most folks understand and recognize that, but that doesn’t discount the fact that this was a tragedy, and that a loss of life was lost. And I know, people all across the Commonwealth are extremely sorry for that.”

Q: Could there and was there anything a new prosecutor could have done to present evidence differently?

A: “Let me just step back and say that we, there was a conflict, in this case by the original prosecutor who had original jurisdiction over this case. And so at that moment, it comes to our office to make a determination about assigning a special prosecutor. Now, you can talk to prosecutors all across the Commonwealth. And I think that that the majority of them would tell you that they appreciate the fact that this office took this case, because when we had the resources, and I talked about the breadth of experience that we have here with over 200 years of combined experience with our career investigators, and prosecutors, and we have the relationships with the federal law enforcement community. That helped us as we walked through this case, and in fact, the FBI is still leading the investigation into any potential civil rights violations. So when you have those factors, it was appropriate. And when you have those points that you can, that you can rely on that you can draw on, it was appropriate for our office to take this case. I think most people recognize and understand that. And what I’ve said and understand that no one’s going to be 100% happy with the outcome. In this case, again, this was a tragedy. And in this particular instance, the system itself was inadequate to meet a tragedy, but I’m proud of the work that our team did. And we render the appropriate recommendations in this case. And, again, recognizing just how hard and difficult this whole case has been.”

Q: KSP said your office was reviewing these case files-- Have there been any significant findings in the Jeremy Marr Death investigation out of Glasgow.

A: “I actually believe that I can’t speak specifically on that case. And so I’ll leave it there. But this is a case that I believe we’ve actually reassigned if you will. And so but I can’t speak any more specifically about it.”

Q: With 20 states have filed in support of the state’s abortion ban law, What is the status of House Bill 454 (abortion ban) and is the Supreme Court going to overturn it?

A: “We will ultimately see how that shakes out. But what I have told people that we’re going to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. And, and that means defending the pro-life measures that have been passed by our general assembly. I strongly believe that that is a responsible thing for the Attorney General to do. And so whether it be Kentucky’s dismemberment bill, whether it be the fetal heartbeat bill, or the transfer agreement, measure, we are going to stand up and and and on behalf of Kentuckians and say that we are going to defend those who cannot speak for themselves. And that is especially true, and especially important when it comes to the pro-life measures that have been passed by General Assembly.”

Q: Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

A: “Let me just say that I’m exceedingly excited about the vaccines that are coming online and obviously the important role that Kentucky played in transporting through UPS-- one of those vaccinations, and so I intend to get a vaccination when appropriate. I have no qualms with doing so. I know that’s the decision that a lot of folks have to make individually but I will certainly take one when appropriate.

