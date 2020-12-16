Gov. Beshear reports 2,898 COVID-19 cases; 23 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Wednesday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky as well as an update on vaccine distribution.

Gov. Beshear announced all 11 health facilities identified to receive initial shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have confirmed receipt.

“This is a very exciting time. With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight,” the Governor said. “We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”

The governor reported 2,898 new cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 230,693.

Gov. Beshear announced 23 deaths, raising the death toll to 2, 262.

New deaths reported Wednesday include an 80-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Adair County; a 61-year-old woman from Bell County; an 81-year-old woman from Daviess County; an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County; two women, ages 77 and 85, from Marion County; two men, ages 71 and 86, and a 96-year-old woman from Mason County; a 77-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from McCracken County; two men, ages 73 and 75, and a 76-year-old woman from Nelson County; two men, ages 65 and 72, and an 84-year-old woman from Oldham County; a 95-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man from Pulaski County; an 89-year-old man from Russell County; an 81-year-old man from Taylor County; and a 72-year-old man from Todd County.

