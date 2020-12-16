Advertisement

Grinch strikes again in Morehead, more Christmas decorations missing

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead’s mayor says the Grinch has struck again after more Christmas decorations have gone missing.

The decorations were up at City Park. Mayor Laura White-Brown says this is the second time decorations and lights were taken. Tonight, the mayor and her five-year-old daughter had a message for this Grinch.

“Grinch its really mean to steal people’s favorite holiday, I don’t like it. Me and Blair even when I was born we don’t like anyone stealing our presents, we even like your movie why would you do this?” she said.

The mayor asked for the person who is taking the decorations to stop and return them.

