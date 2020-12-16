Advertisement

JCPS schools could reopen by mid-February depending on teacher vaccination plan

By Stephen Goin
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s largest school district is counting on COVID-19 vaccinations to resume in-person classes safely in the new year.

During a board meeting Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio suggested elementary students could return to school buildings by mid-February. He said the timeline all depends on how soon teachers become vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Jefferson County Board of Education (JCBE) will ultimately vote on the plan to resume in-person learning. Pollio said he would have more information for board members at their next meeting scheduled for Jan. 5.

“As difficult and as challenging as it has been and I know it’s been for everyone in the JCPS family and I’m thankful for that, we are close to getting to a point where we can return safely once we implement our vaccination plan,” Pollio said.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health and Gov. Andy Beshear recommended a return to in-person learning no sooner than Jan. 11. Pollio on Tuesday said his recommendation to reopen schools would include a phased in approach that would likely begin a month later.

“As we move into post-holiday spread, I do not see where we will be dropping into a safe area at Jan. 11 either,” he said. “I do see our quickest path to returning to school is the vaccine, but if we do drop substantially, I will give you a recommendation that puts us back in school.”

Pollio on Tuesday presented a vaccine roll out proposal, created in conjunction with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. The plan includes vaccinations for “school based” personnel first, including substitute teachers, in a potential drive through event. The same employees would receive a booster shot 21 days later with schools opening two weeks after that.

Pollio clarified teachers for preschool, kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade would be vaccinated first.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Shively
Ky. school superintendent suspended over blackface photo
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead, two injured after accident in Vine Grove
Monday Governor Beshear released new healthy at school guidance and according to the governor...
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history

Latest News

Good News: Adopting Families in Need
Good News: Adopting Families in Need
UE students protest academic realignment proposal
UE students protest academic realignment proposal
JCPS schools could reopen by mid-February depending on teacher vaccination plan
JCPS schools could reopen by mid-February depending on teacher vaccination plan
Shipping issues delay epilepsy medication for IN family
Shipping issues delay epilepsy medication for IN family
Grinch strikes again in Morehead, more Christmas decorations missing
Grinch strikes again in Morehead, more Christmas decorations missing