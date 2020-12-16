Advertisement

Jordan Dingle signs with the Kentucky Wildcats

The 6′5, 235-pound pass-catcher chose the Wildcats over Purdue, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt.
Jordan Dingle signs with Kentucky
Jordan Dingle signs with Kentucky(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the top-ranked prospects in the state of Kentucky has signed to play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

Bowling Green’s Jordan Dingle made things official, as he will be the tight end of the future in Lexington.

The 6′5, 235-pound pass-catcher chose the Wildcats over Purdue, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt.

According to 247 Sports, Dingle is the fourth-ranked player in the state and ranked inside the top 20 nationally at his position.

During the course of his high school career, Dingle caught 120 passes for 1,450 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has led Bowling Green in receiving the last three seasons. He has also made 40 tackles and 3 sacks on the defensive side of the ball.

Dingle and the Purples have one last game to play, as they will take on Owensboro Saturday, December 19, in the 5-A State Championship game.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday Governor Beshear released new healthy at school guidance and according to the governor...
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
Donald Shively
Ky. school superintendent suspended over blackface photo
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead, two injured after accident in Vine Grove
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history

Latest News

Justice Dingle
Justice Dingle to transfer from Georgia Tech to UK
Ball St Cardinals at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 4, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Lady Tops looking for their first win against Bellarmine
It's business as usual for the Bowling Green Purples in preparation for the state championship.
Business as usual for Purples state title preparation
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 10, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in...
Hilltoppers add road game at Alabama on Saturday