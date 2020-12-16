Justice Dingle to transfer from Georgia Tech to UK

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There is another player from Bowling Green headed to Lexington to play for the Wildcats.

UK announced that Justice Dingle will join his brother Jordan and transfer into the Kentucky football program after spending the past three years playing for Georgia Tech.

Justice appeared in just four games for Georgia Tech this season, totaling one tackle, before placing his name in the transfer portal. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Justice totaled six tackles, one sack and three fumble recoveries in 11 games.

“Just my decision I wanted to be closer to home and didn’t want to have that burden on my parents to have to split up and go both places and just the opportunity to play with my brother again is a blessing in itself.”

Justice will play outside linebacker for Kentucky and will have three years of eligibility.

