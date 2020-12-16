Advertisement

Justice Dingle to transfer from Georgia Tech to UK

UK announced that Justice Dingle will join his brother Jordan and transfer into the Kentucky football program
Justice Dingle
Justice Dingle(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There is another player from Bowling Green headed to Lexington to play for the Wildcats.

UK announced that Justice Dingle will join his brother Jordan and transfer into the Kentucky football program after spending the past three years playing for Georgia Tech.

Justice appeared in just four games for Georgia Tech this season, totaling one tackle, before placing his name in the transfer portal. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Justice totaled six tackles, one sack and three fumble recoveries in 11 games.

“Just my decision I wanted to be closer to home and didn’t want to have that burden on my parents to have to split up and go both places and just the opportunity to play with my brother again is a blessing in itself.”

Justice will play outside linebacker for Kentucky and will have three years of eligibility.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday Governor Beshear released new healthy at school guidance and according to the governor...
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
Donald Shively
Ky. school superintendent suspended over blackface photo
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead, two injured after accident in Vine Grove
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history

Latest News

Jordan Dingle signs with Kentucky
Jordan Dingle signs with the Kentucky Wildcats
Ball St Cardinals at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 4, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Lady Tops looking for their first win against Bellarmine
It's business as usual for the Bowling Green Purples in preparation for the state championship.
Business as usual for Purples state title preparation
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 10, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in...
Hilltoppers add road game at Alabama on Saturday