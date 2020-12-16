Advertisement

Lady Tops looking for their first win against Bellarmine

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greg Collins and his Lady Toppers are winless through the first three games of the season. They look to get their first win of the season as they host Bellarmine Lady Knights Wednesday, Dec. 16 at home. This is the second game of four games the WKU will play in a nine-day span.

They will face Mercer at home Friday, December 18, before taking on Monday, December 21.

