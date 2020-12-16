Advertisement

Landmark Association announces winner of 2020 Christmas Home Tour

1302 State Street was the winner of the 2020 Christmas Home Tour.
1302 State Street was the winner of the 2020 Christmas Home Tour.(Landmark Association)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Landmark Association has announced the winner of the 2020 Christmas Home Tour.

More than 300 votes were cast this year.

The winner of the contest was 1302 State Street. Second place was a tie between 938 Parkway Street and 632 East 13th Avenue.

1302 State Street
1302 State Street(Landmark Association)
938 Parkway Street
938 Parkway Street(Landmark Association)
632 East 13th Avenue
632 East 13th Avenue(Landmark Association)

The 2020 Christmas Home Tour was sponsored by Meyer Mortgage Corporation.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday Governor Beshear released new healthy at school guidance and according to the governor...
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
Donald Shively
Ky. school superintendent suspended over blackface photo
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead, two injured after accident in Vine Grove
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history

Latest News

Man convicted of killing 2 at Kentucky store gets life term
Roadways are still wet, but they will dry out as winds from the northwest will bring some drier...
Showers ending, but cold and cloudy conditions continue
Square Cakes & Catering
Square Cakes & Catering
Good News: Riders for Life adopt families in need
Good News: Riders for Life adopt families in need