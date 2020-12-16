Landmark Association announces winner of 2020 Christmas Home Tour

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Landmark Association has announced the winner of the 2020 Christmas Home Tour.

More than 300 votes were cast this year.

The winner of the contest was 1302 State Street. Second place was a tie between 938 Parkway Street and 632 East 13th Avenue.

1302 State Street (Landmark Association)

938 Parkway Street (Landmark Association)

632 East 13th Avenue (Landmark Association)

The 2020 Christmas Home Tour was sponsored by Meyer Mortgage Corporation.

