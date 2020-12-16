Local restaurants open dining rooms to customers at 50% capacity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 20, restaurants in Kentucky had to close their dining rooms after Governor Andy Beshear signed a mandate in hopes to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“At least we knew it was a three week period,” John Renfrow, the general manager of Rafferty’s in Bowling Green, said. “It was a little easier than that it just being open-ended, waiting for the end of it. I feel like everyone just tightened their belt up and got through three weeks. It was a little bit better to swallow than several months.”

Rafferty’s switched back to offering carry-out for their customers. This made it hard on business as most people enjoy the dine-in experience of Rafferty’s. Renfrow said the carry-out orders somewhat helped make up for business lost to the mandate, but not a whole lot.

“Maybe it is the season, or the weather and whatnot, but it (carry-out) wasn’t as big as it was in the spring shutdown,” Renfrow explained.

Several people returned to the dining room on Monday when it was able to open at 50 percent capacity. A moment management, employees, and customers had all been anticipating.

“It was very positive. A lot of happy people. A lot of people thanking us for opening,” Renfrow said.

13 News also talked to a manager at Burger and Bowl. Michaela Easton said they were able to take advantage of their drive-thru, online pick-up orders, and the delivery service Takeout Waiter during the three-week closure.

“Luckily, with those different services we do have, the business didn’t suffer too much,” Easton said.

Like many other restaurants, Easton said she had to temporarily cut down on staff while the dining room was closed. She was happy to welcome back to her employees this week.

“Just bringing everybody back on, back in business, especially this time of year, Christmas time. It is nice to have everybody back in here,” Easton said.

Though dining rooms are back open at 50 percent capacity, some restaurant owners are saying they are not seeing as many customers dine-in as they normally would this time of year.

If you would like to support a local restaurant during this time you can find a list of them under the ‘Shop Local’ tab on the WBKO website.

