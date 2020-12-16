Advertisement

Man convicted of killing 2 at Kentucky store gets life term

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A white man convicted of fatally shooting two Black shoppers at a Kentucky grocery store has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Gregory Bush was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder and other charges. The charges stemmed from a shooting at a Kroger in suburban Louisville in 2018 in which Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones were killed. Bush is set to plead guilty to federal hate crime charges in February. Federal prosecutors allege the shooting was racially motivated. Bush’s attorney argued he was suffering from schizophrenia and wasn’t medicated.

