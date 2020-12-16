Advertisement

Postal Service says it’s swamped amid holiday shipping surge

The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays...
The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Postal Service says it’s overwhelmed with an unprecedented number of packages and a limited number of employees due to COVID-19.

The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.

It says there is a temporary employee shortage due to a surge in COVID cases and at the same time, a historic volume of mail.

The Postal Service is asking people to send holiday packages and cards as soon as possible to avoid items arriving after Christmas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday Governor Beshear released new healthy at school guidance and according to the governor...
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
Donald Shively
Ky. school superintendent suspended over blackface photo
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead, two injured after accident in Vine Grove
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history

Latest News

In this Jan. 7, 2015, file photo, an injured person is transported to an ambulance after a...
Islamic State widow convicted in Charlie Hebdo, kosher market attacks in Paris
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: The next hot zones, African American deaths, and safety in factories
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Passengers headed to Amsterdam on Delta flight 76 began their journey about 5 days earlier....
Delta rolls out ‘quarantine-free’ corridor from Atlanta to Amsterdam
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
LIVE: Biden set to introduce Buttigieg as his transportation pick