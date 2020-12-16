Rep. Steve Sheldon says his pharmacy will have the COVID-19 Vaccine once it becomes available

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week has been a turning point in the war on COVID-19 as the newly approved Pfizer vaccine was sent across the country to be administered.

Sheldon’s Pharmacy will have the covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available to the general public.

State Representative Steve Sheldon said the pharmacy locations in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois will have the vaccines.

Sheldon had made the announcement on Facebook back on December third.

We spoke with the representative about the availability of the vaccine.

“You know, as it begins to roll out, the general population begins to give it within I think, it’ll be all hands on deck, we’ve submitted all our information to the CDC.”

Sheldon also mentioned a possible plan when they do get the vaccines at the pharmacy.

“We put a plan in place to do more of an outside even drive-thru clinics and or small clinics that we set up out of the parking lots, and or, depending on where we’re at if it’s cold, or whatever, then we have some additional thoughts there and additional places.”

Rep. Sheldon adds, “people just need to remain diligent, we’re really, at the beginning of the end of this, we’ve come through a long year, we got some real hope in mind, and would they just need to be diligent and continuing to be safe and use good judgment and I’m sure everything is going to rapidly begin to start looking so much better.”

Sheldon says he has no immediate knowledge of when they’ll get the vaccine just yet. He says he expects pharmacies that have national contracts will get vaccines first.

