Advertisement

Rep. Steve Sheldon says his pharmacy will have the COVID-19 Vaccine once it becomes available

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week has been a turning point in the war on COVID-19 as the newly approved Pfizer vaccine was sent across the country to be administered.

Sheldon’s Pharmacy will have the covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available to the general public.

State Representative Steve Sheldon said the pharmacy locations in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois will have the vaccines.

Sheldon had made the announcement on Facebook back on December third.

We spoke with the representative about the availability of the vaccine.

“You know, as it begins to roll out, the general population begins to give it within I think, it’ll be all hands on deck, we’ve submitted all our information to the CDC.”

Sheldon also mentioned a possible plan when they do get the vaccines at the pharmacy.

“We put a plan in place to do more of an outside even drive-thru clinics and or small clinics that we set up out of the parking lots, and or, depending on where we’re at if it’s cold, or whatever, then we have some additional thoughts there and additional places.”

Rep. Sheldon adds, “people just need to remain diligent, we’re really, at the beginning of the end of this, we’ve come through a long year, we got some real hope in mind, and would they just need to be diligent and continuing to be safe and use good judgment and I’m sure everything is going to rapidly begin to start looking so much better.”

Sheldon says he has no immediate knowledge of when they’ll get the vaccine just yet. He says he expects pharmacies that have national contracts will get vaccines first.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday Governor Beshear released new healthy at school guidance and according to the governor...
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
Donald Shively
Ky. school superintendent suspended over blackface photo
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead, two injured after accident in Vine Grove
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history

Latest News

From lawsuits against the governor to the Breonna Taylor case receiving national attention,...
13 News Interview with AG Daniel Cameron
Warmer days ahead
Flurries and cold temps
13 News Interview with AG Daniel Cameron
FULL INTERVIEW: AG Daniel Cameron speaks with 13 News on first year in office
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green Independent School District planning to return to in person classes Jan. 11.