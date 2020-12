Several fire departments respond to fire on Stump Bluff Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Fire Department along with several others responded overnight to a fire on Stump Bluff Road.

The log cabin was fully engulfed in flames and on the ground when units arrived. Crews were on the scene for several hours.

No injuries were reported.

Barren River Fire Department along with Richardsville, Browning, and Hadley Fire Departments was dispatched to a... Posted by Barren River Fire Department on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

