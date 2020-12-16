Shipping issues delay epilepsy medication for IN family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shipping woes continue to hit people hard this holiday season.

In a desperate plea for help, an Indiana mother has to watch her daughter suffer because she says her epilepsy medication is stuck at an Evansville mail distribution center.

We’re learning a week has gone by since her last doses ran dry, and she’s now in the hospital facing frequent and severe seizures.

Glenda Cox has been through heartbreak before. She lost one of her daughters when she was just toddler due to a brain tumor.

Now, her other adult daughter is in a hospital. The family has fears as the medication is missing.

Every seizure a child or anyone has, it damages your brain,” Cox explained.

Now 32-years old, Cox’s adult daughter first started having seizures when she was only 11.

“So, this is really, really hard for me,” Cox described. “I just want to scream. I just want to go off on people. But I can’t do that. I have to be sane because it’s only me to take care of her. Without me, she has no one.”

The two live in Austin, IN, about 30-minutes outside of Louisville. She says the epilepsy medication from their Campbellsville pharmacy usually moves through the metro, but this time was an exception. It was sent to Evansville and records show it arrived last Wednesday.

“I have to borrow a vehicle; I don’t have a vehicle,” Cox told 14 News. “I’ve got one to drive now, and I’m willing to come to Evansville to get her medicine.”

On Monday, Glenda tells us she called an ambulance for her daughter because of the frequent seizures. She was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital.

“They actually had to carry her out while she was seizing in a sheet,” Cox recalled.

A week without the seizure treating drug ‘Banzel’ has brought worry.

“I don’t know if she’s going to pull out of this; I don’t know if she’s going to be a vegetable,” Cox teared up.

Her daughter may soon be moved to a larger, regional hospital.

At last check, Glenda says they are waiting for a bed to open. Capacity is stained because of COVID.

“You guys are griping about your packages. Your packages. What is a $50 gift? Or even a $1000 gift that is not being delivered. When it comes to somebody who could be a vegetable for the rest of their life or dying, what is a gift?” asked Glenda. “Life is a gift, and she is my gift every day that she is here. I don’t care about anything else. That is a gift to me.”

USPS has the following statement.

“We are concerned about any package delay, particularly in this instance involving medication. We are working diligently to locate this package and sincerely apologize for the delay.”

