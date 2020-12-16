Tracking a cool and wet Wednesday in south-central Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cool and dry Tuesday, showers moved in and will continue for most of the day for the middle of the week!

If you are expected any holiday packages, prepare for them to be in a dry spot because showers will be around for most of the day! (WBKO)

Low pressure has developed over south-central Kentucky along a wave of energy from a larger low pressure system that is along the Atlantic coast near Charleston, South Carolina. This large complex system is the culprit for all of the moisture for most of the reason including the significant snow that is expected in the northeast! For us, it will just be rain for Wednesday as showers will continue for most of the day. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s as winds will be from the southwest and shift to the northwest late between 5-15 mph. Areas of low clouds or drizzle are expected for some spots when it isn’t raining, especially early in the day. By this evening though, drier air will move back into the region. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for tonight and with the moisture still in the atmosphere despite drier air trying to move in, a few snow flurries are possible as lows fall in the mid-to-upper 20s. No accumulations are expected.

Flurries will continue early into Thursday, mainly along and east of I-65 as cloud cover will struggle to leave. This is similar to what we’ve experienced over the last couple of weeks after a day of moisture is in the region - so most of the day will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s as clearing will eventually arrive late Thursday into Friday. That is when more seasonable weather will arrive back into the region! Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s! For the weekend, expect temperatures a couple of degrees warmer with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated rain showers are possible Saturday afternoon/evening into the overnight hours. Stray showers will linger into early Sunday, but most of the day will have skies slowly clearing as high pressure will be back into the region once more!

Monday is the official start of the winter season, and of course it is also the warmest day of the 7 day! Highs will be in the mid-to-low 50s under mostly sunny skies! Warm air will continue through the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies! However, we are keeping a very close eye on Christmas Eve and Christmas day as recent forecast model data has suggested that things could be cool and wet in the region. This conflicts with the forecast up to this morning as we previously were tracking warmer conditions. Stay tuned for now as we get closer... if you are asking Santa Claus for a “White Christmas,” then maybe he’s trying to make that happen. Historically and statistically speaking, we rarely see a “White Christmas” (a White Christmas is having snow accumulations of 1 inch or greater on the ground on December 25). For more information on this, please check out this: Probability of a White Christmas - NOAA Climate.gov.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 43. Low 28. Winds W at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. AM flurries possible. Cold. High 39. Low 23. Winds W at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 46. Low 31. Winds S at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (1984)

Record Low Today: -5 (1901)

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 29

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 53)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 44

Yesterday’s Low: 26

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 1.05″ (-1.40″)

Yearly Precip: 52.43″ (+4.89″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

