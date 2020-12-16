Tri-Star Greenview unveils new technology to assist with joint replacement surgery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday afternoon, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and Tri-Star Greenview Regional Hospital hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the hospital’s new Mako Robot. The Mako Robot will allow orthopedic surgeons to pre-plan surgeries using software, and then use the machine’s robotic arm to precisely remove bone and cartilage.

“The main thing it does is take an established, well-known procedure with excellent results, and takes it a step further,” Doctor John Burch, who is an orthopedic surgeon with Tri-Star Greenview, said. “In terms of joint replacement surgery, it’s been around for a long time, and works very well, however, we’ve learned over the last several years how important alignment is, and utilizing the computer it has helped us with determining where that place is.”

The robot will make the procedure more accurate and precise.

“It is the best and the most accurate way of placing their joint replacements in the position we expect and to give them (the patient) the best results,” Dr. Burch said.

Where people sometimes feel the need to travel to a larger city to receive specific medical care, with local hospitals investing in new technology and resources like the Mako Robot, patients can now get the care they need closer to home.

“People may think they have to go to Nashville or Louisville to get the optimal medical care and that is really not the case when it comes to orthopedics,” Dr. Burch said. “Our group offers the widest range of orthopedic services available in South Central Kentucky.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.