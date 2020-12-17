Another cloudy and cold day in store before warmer air arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cool and wet Wednesday, things are dry for the most part, but the temperatures have dropped again!

Flurries will be possible Thursday morning. Clouds will struggle to leave, similar to what we’ve experienced over the last couple of weeks after a day of moisture is in the region - so most of the day will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s as clearing will eventually arrive late Thursday into Friday. That is when more seasonable weather will arrive back into the region! Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s! For the weekend, expect temperatures a couple of degrees warmer with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated rain showers are possible Saturday afternoon/evening into the overnight hours. Stray showers will linger into early Sunday, but most of the day will have skies slowly clearing as high pressure will be back into the region once more!

Monday is the official start of the winter season, and of course it is also the warmest day of the 7 day! Highs will be in the mid-to-low 50s under mostly sunny skies! Warm air will continue through the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies! However, we are keeping a very close eye on Christmas Eve and Christmas day as forecast model data continues to suggest that things could be cool and wet in the region. Stay tuned for now as we get closer... if you are asking Santa Claus for a “White Christmas,” then maybe he’s trying to make that happen. Historically and statistically speaking, we rarely see a “White Christmas” (a White Christmas is having snow accumulations of 1 inch or greater on the ground on December 25). For more information on this, please check out this: Probability of a White Christmas - NOAA Climate.gov.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM flurries possible. Cold. High 37. Low 23. Winds W at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. High 46. Low 31. Winds S at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM showers possible. Warmer. High 49. Low 36. Winds S at 10 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 75 (1924)

Record Low Today: 3 (1901)

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 29

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 61)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 43

Yesterday’s Low: 33

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.14″

Monthly Precip: 1.19″ (-1.42″)

Yearly Precip: 52.57″ (+4.87″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

