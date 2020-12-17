Barren County couple puts on impressive Christmas light display

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Every year around Halloween, one Barren County couple starts preparing their Christmas display for the holiday season. This has been a tradition for Audrey Trivett and Randy Curtz for at least 20 years.

“It’s just something we’ve always enjoyed doing,” Audrey Trivett said. “We started doing it for our kids and they grew up so we’ve got grandkids and now we do it for them.”

After a video of their large display went viral on Facebook, more people in the community have come through to see the lights as well.

”I like to see the smiles, the joy the love the happiness,” Trivett said. “The kids hanging out of the window screaming ‘hey mom and dad there is Santa Claus!’ All of the hard work and all of that it pays off,” Randy Kurtz added.

If you would like to see all of the lights you can visit them at 4848 Dripping Springs Road. The pair said they try to expand the display a little bit every year.

“This year has really taken off, we’ve been really busy this year!” Trivett said.

Kurtz and Trivett say they will continue going the extra mile for Christmas in the years to come as long as their health allows.

