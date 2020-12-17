BGForward raising money to help local families pay utility bills

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - DowntownBGHappenings on Instagram has created a way to help members of the Bowling Green community pay their BGMU bills, and they’re calling it BGForward 2020.

“A lot of folks have called and said ‘hey I am having trouble paying my light bill.’ A lot of folks are just trying to make ends meet and we said this would be a good opportunity to maybe pay their light bill, their electric bill with BGMU, so they can get some Christmas gifts. Or pay other bills that are outstanding right now, just a little bit of ‘lightening of a load’ if you will at Christmas,” said Jim Sears, Morris Jewelry.

While it is normal to stop by Morris Jewelry in the square in Downtown Bowling Green to buy earrings, necklaces or a ring, Thursday night at 8 p.m. there will be a virtual concert featuring The Josephines to help raise money for BG Forward. The link to the live stream is free and will be on the @downtownbghappenings Instagram page. You can donate through Venmo at BG-Forward-2020 or you can stop by Morris Jewelry to drop off a donation.

WE’RE LIVE STREAMING FOR A CAUSE TOMORROW AT 8PM CST ON @downtownbghappenings INSTAGRAM PAGE!!! 100% OF THE DONATIONS... Posted by The Josephines on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

“If y’all want to live stream it, that would be awesome--send some Venmo money that would be awesome, or bring some money by that would be awesome. But Bowling Green has been awesome, they have come forward, they have helped out and like I said we are in a position right now to help out 25 to 30 families right now, and that gives you a good warm feeling,” added Sears.

Several local downtown businesses in Bowling Green have also contributed to BGForward so far.

“It’s been fantastic. Everybody has reached out and said ‘hey we would like to contribute what can we do’ and just the folks who follow our Instagram account. I had a sister in Nebraska send money because she watches and follows us on Instagram. So the downtown community has been fantastic, and it makes you proud to be from BG,” added Sears.

You can donate to BGForward through December 21. Their goal is to help 25-30 families with their BGMU bills, they will be notifying the families who have been selected on December 21.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.