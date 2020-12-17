Breonna Taylor’s mother pens open letter to Biden

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s mother has penned an open letter to President-elect Joe Biden, which was published as a full-page color advertisement in the Washington Post.

Tamika Palmer calls on Biden in the letter to prosecute the LMPD officers involved in the shooting that killed her daughter, and asks him to open federal investigations into a number of other high-profile deaths involving police.

She wrote, “These victims could not vote for you, so millions did that on their behalf... We fought for you. It is now your turn to fight for us.”

Palmer also revealed a phone call from Biden earlier this year gave her hope in a dark time.

The Grassroots Law Project reportedly paid for the ad.

