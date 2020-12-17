Advertisement

Clear skies and cold for this evening

A warm up is in the forecast
By Jonathan Blake
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, clouds will clear up this evening and winds will be calm, dropping temperatures into the mid 20s. Tomorrow looks to be a brighter day with sunshine returning.

On Friday afternoon, additional clouds will appear in the area, but expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures are likely to warm up into the mid 40s by mid afternoon. Saturday, cloudy skies will continue, but expect a chance of showers late in the evening. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 40s for Saturday and a southerly breeze will carry those warm temperatures into the start of next week. Expect sunshine to return this Sunday. Conditions are likely to remain mostly sunny up until Christmas Eve with afternoon readings into the mid 50s.

Christmas Eve, a chance of light rain or snow is possible in the forecast with colder air returning by Christmas day.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. High 46, Low 28, winds S-5

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening rain. High 49, low 38, winds S-7

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 49, low 30, winds W-6

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 38

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 75 (1924)

Record Low: 3 (1901)

Today’s Precip: Trace

Monthly Precip: 1.19″ (-1.58″)

Yearly Precip: 52.57″ (+4.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

