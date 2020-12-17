Advertisement

Convenient, drive-thru COVID testing offered in Barren County

Drive-thru COVID testing in Barren County.
Drive-thru COVID testing in Barren County.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is offering drive-thru COVID testing and flu vaccines at Trojan Academy open to the public.

You are given the option to do a rapid test, send off test or both. Simply drive up to the front of the school building and health care workers will come out to take down your information and swab you. Please bring your insurance card. Rapid tests take about 15 minutes for results and the send-off results will take about two days.

COVID testing takes place Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and flu vaccines will take place until 3 p.m.

Posted by Barren County Schools on Thursday, December 17, 2020

