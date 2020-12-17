Convenient, drive-thru COVID testing offered in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is offering drive-thru COVID testing and flu vaccines at Trojan Academy open to the public.

You are given the option to do a rapid test, send off test or both. Simply drive up to the front of the school building and health care workers will come out to take down your information and swab you. Please bring your insurance card. Rapid tests take about 15 minutes for results and the send-off results will take about two days.

COVID testing takes place Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and flu vaccines will take place until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.