Crime Stoppers: BG Drive-by Shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Old Barren River Road and Woodford Street at 8:06 p.m. on December 8, 2020.

Police say that as the victim approached the stop sign at this intersection, a dark-colored four-door car drove into the oncoming lane of traffic, and someone began firing what was believed to be a handgun at the victim’s car. Several shots were fired, striking the multiple times, resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

Video surveillance then shows the car from which the shots were fired, fleeing the scene. Police do not believe this was a random act.

