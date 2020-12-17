Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: BG Drive-by Shooting

By Gene Birk
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Old Barren River Road and Woodford Street at 8:06 p.m. on December 8, 2020.

Police say that as the victim approached the stop sign at this intersection, a dark-colored four-door car drove into the oncoming lane of traffic, and someone began firing what was believed to be a handgun at the victim’s car. Several shots were fired, striking the multiple times, resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

Video surveillance then shows the car from which the shots were fired, fleeing the scene. Police do not believe this was a random act.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

