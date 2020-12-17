Doctors: Masks still essential until most of population is vaccinated for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Dr. Melinda Joyce, the Director of Pharmacy for Med Center Health, presented and answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccine on a Zoom call.

While covering a range of topics having to do with the vaccine, which arrived in Bowling Green on Monday, Dr. Joyce mentioned that the public should still wear a mask and practice social distancing until most of the population is vaccinated.

”I am hoping that we will be able to see all of us return to normalcy,” Dr. Joyce said. “I know I am not a fan of the masks. I know I am not a fan of not being able to see friends and family, so I am looking forward to the days when most of our people have been vaccinated.”

The second round of doses of the vaccine to go with the first 975 delivered on Monday are expected to arrive in the coming weeks. There is no timeline yet of when a third shipment will arrive. Healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities will continue to be the first to get the vaccines as they arrive.

”And then high risk patients, anybody over the age of 65, and especially anybody that might have other illnesses that would make them at a high risk for developing COVID-19. So, the idea is that healthcare workers, long term care workers will get it first and then these other groups would follow behind that,” Dr. Joyce explained.

Teachers, food distribution workers and childcare workers were also mentioned by Dr. Joyce of being next in line after healthcare workers and people in long-term care facilities.

Nearly 150,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Kentucky by the end of 2020. Governor Andy Beshear said he hopes the vaccinations will be available to the general public by spring or summer of 2021.

