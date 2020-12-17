Advertisement

EPD hosting drive-thru toy giveaway Wed.

The toys will be donated to elementary students in need across Fayette County.
By 14 NEWS STAFF
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hosting a drive-thru toy giveaway Wednesday.

That is happening at 6 p.m. in front of the Civic Center Christmas tree.

Cars are allowed to start lining up at 5 p.m.

Santa will also be there for that special event.

EPD plans to give out several thousand toys, and each child is able to pick one new one.

Officials say cars are allowed to get back in the line until the toys run out.

That giveaway is all thanks to the Indiana Pacers, Jakks Pacific Toy Company and Papa John’s Pizza.

