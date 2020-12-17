FBI still investigating if there were civil rights violations in Breonna Taylor case

Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron had a full first year in office.

The most significant is likely his handling of the Breonna Taylor case where the grand jury didn’t charge anyone directly with Taylor’s death.

Taylor was killed during a police raid in March of 2019 and her death ignited a national movement and many protests.

Former Louisville Officer Brett Hankison was the only one of the three officers indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment first degree for “blindly firing” into Taylor’s neighboring apartment where three people were inside. If convicted, Hankison could face up to 15 years in prison.

This outcome had protests continue in the streets as people wanted more charges and specifically charges for Taylor’s death.

Another special prosecutor over the case was recently denied.

Meanwhile, Cameron says the case is still being looked at federally for any civil rights violations.

“The breadth of experience that we have here with over 200 years of combined experience with our career investigators, and prosecutors, and we have the relationships with the federal law enforcement community. That helped us as we walked through this case, and in fact, the FBI is still leading the investigation into any potential civil rights violations.”

