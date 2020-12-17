Advertisement

FBI still investigating if there were civil rights violations in Breonna Taylor case

A grand juror has filed a motion in the Jefferson Circuit Court to release grand jury transcripts and recordings of relating to the Breonna Taylor investigation.(WAVE3 News)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron had a full first year in office.

The most significant is likely his handling of the Breonna Taylor case where the grand jury didn’t charge anyone directly with Taylor’s death.

Taylor was killed during a police raid in March of 2019 and her death ignited a national movement and many protests.

Former Louisville Officer Brett Hankison was the only one of the three officers indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment first degree for “blindly firing” into Taylor’s neighboring apartment where three people were inside. If convicted, Hankison could face up to 15 years in prison.

Breaking down the process of a grand jury, indictment from Breonna Taylor investigation

This outcome had protests continue in the streets as people wanted more charges and specifically charges for Taylor’s death.

Another special prosecutor over the case was recently denied.

Meanwhile, Cameron says the case is still being looked at federally for any civil rights violations.

“The breadth of experience that we have here with over 200 years of combined experience with our career investigators, and prosecutors, and we have the relationships with the federal law enforcement community. That helped us as we walked through this case, and in fact, the FBI is still leading the investigation into any potential civil rights violations.”

AG Daniel Cameron talks lawsuits, Breonna Taylor case during first year in office

FULL INTERVIEW: AG Daniel Cameron speaks with 13 News on first year in office

