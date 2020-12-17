Advertisement

Fire kills 240,000 chickens at Florida farm

Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.
Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.(Source: WFTS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A fire early Thursday killed as many as 240,000 chickens at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation’s largest egg producers.

The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire at the plant operated by Mississippi-based Cal-Maine. It was reported about 1 a.m.

The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.

The farm, one of many Cal-Maine operates, is about 40 miles north of Tampa.

The company has more than 50 million chickens nationally and sells over a billion eggs annually, about 20% of the country’s production.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers: BG Drive-by Shooting
The Taylor-Grafton Health Department staff prepared five syringes with the vaccine.
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Christmas display in Barren County (WBKO)
Barren County couple puts on impressive Christmas light display

Latest News

U.S. Surgeon General does an interview over Zoom about COVID-19 issues of the day.
Surgeon General hopes 100 million Americans access COVID-19 vaccine by Feb.
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
President-elect Biden announced his plans to get the coronavirus vaccine while announcing his...
Biden picks deal-makers, fighters for climate, energy team
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 photo, The Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
U.S. Supreme Court rejects AG Cameron’s request to strike down Beshear’s school mandates