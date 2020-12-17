Advertisement

Glasgow traffic stop leads to drug arrest

According to the report, the sergeant searched the vehicle and found Marijuana and Methamphetamine inside and determined that Ochoa was impaired.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road.

Police say a sergeant made contact with Jay Ochoa, of Cave City, and smelled Marijuana. According to the report, the sergeant searched the vehicle and found Marijuana and Methamphetamine inside and determined that Ochoa was impaired.

Ochoa was arrested and charged with Failure To Wear Seat Belt, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Substance 3rd Offense, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On DUI Suspended License 1st Offense.

