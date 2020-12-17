Health expert: Herd immunity will likely not mean the end of mask wearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first steps to getting our lives back to normal during the coronavirus pandemic will likely hinge on what experts call “herd immunity.” They warn, however, even once that’s reached, life won’t be exactly as it was before.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, herd immunity means enough people have protection, either from previous infection or vaccination, that it is unlikely COVID-19 could spread significantly, even if a small proportion of the population remains able to catch the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said people could begin to see it as soon as late spring.

“I believe, if we’re efficient about it, and we convince people to get vaccinated, we can accomplish that by the end of the second quarter of 2021, namely, by the end of the late spring, early summer,” Fauci said.

CDC documents state it’s not specifically known what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, but researchers at University of California, Davis report that 70% is a generally accepted figure.

“There’s going to be a process where we’ll see a decrease in cases,” Dr. Jon Klein with the UofL School of Medicine said. “We’ll see a decrease in hospitalizations. That will start to happen, probably before that 70% point.”

Klein adds reaching herd immunity does not indicate the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

“This concept of heard immunity, unfortunately, we’ve begun to think of it as an off switch to the pandemic,” he said. “That it’s just suddenly going to stop.”

Klein said precautions, like masking, may be necessary for months or years after we reach herd immunity. This week, Fauci added life may begin to change as the leaves do next year.

“By the time we get into the fall, we can start approaching some degree of relief, where the level of infection will be so low in society, we can start essentially approaching some form of normality,” Fauci said.

CDC documents state scientists are still unsure how long immunity from infection or vaccines will last.

