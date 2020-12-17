Advertisement

Health expert: Herd immunity will likely not mean the end of mask wearing

KTUU
KTUU
By Mike Fussell
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first steps to getting our lives back to normal during the coronavirus pandemic will likely hinge on what experts call “herd immunity.” They warn, however, even once that’s reached, life won’t be exactly as it was before.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, herd immunity means enough people have protection, either from previous infection or vaccination, that it is unlikely COVID-19 could spread significantly, even if a small proportion of the population remains able to catch the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said people could begin to see it as soon as late spring.

“I believe, if we’re efficient about it, and we convince people to get vaccinated, we can accomplish that by the end of the second quarter of 2021, namely, by the end of the late spring, early summer,” Fauci said.

CDC documents state it’s not specifically known what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, but researchers at University of California, Davis report that 70% is a generally accepted figure.

“There’s going to be a process where we’ll see a decrease in cases,” Dr. Jon Klein with the UofL School of Medicine said. “We’ll see a decrease in hospitalizations. That will start to happen, probably before that 70% point.”

Klein adds reaching herd immunity does not indicate the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

“This concept of heard immunity, unfortunately, we’ve begun to think of it as an off switch to the pandemic,” he said. “That it’s just suddenly going to stop.”

Klein said precautions, like masking, may be necessary for months or years after we reach herd immunity. This week, Fauci added life may begin to change as the leaves do next year.

“By the time we get into the fall, we can start approaching some degree of relief, where the level of infection will be so low in society, we can start essentially approaching some form of normality,” Fauci said.

CDC documents state scientists are still unsure how long immunity from infection or vaccines will last.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers: BG Drive-by Shooting
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,898 COVID-19 cases; 23 deaths
Man convicted of killing 2 at Kentucky store gets life term

Latest News

It will be cold for today, so bundle up!
A mostly cloudy and cold Thursday forecast!
Toy Giveaway
Toy Giveaway
Mother of Breonna Taylor Pens Letter to Joe Biden
Mother of Breonna Taylor Pens Letter to Joe Biden
Who Should Avoid the Vaccine
Who Should Avoid the Vaccine
What will Herd Immunity Look Like
What will Herd Immunity Look Like