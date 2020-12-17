Advertisement

Home for the Holidays cocktail using Kentucky-made seltzer

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Holiday parties and entertaining look a little different this year, but you can still have a merry little cocktail at home. The Home for the Holidays cocktail includes the crisp flavor of apples and the sweet flavor of cinnamon. It also includes the fizz of VIVE hard seltzer, which is made at Braxton Brewing Company in Covington, Kentucky.

VIVE Christmas Apple Pie Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz Vanilla Vodka

1 can of VIVE Apple Cinnamon

1 tbsp of Sugar

1 tbsp of Cinnamon

1 tbsp of Honey

Apple slice for garnish (if desired)

Directions:

1. First run a bit of honey on the rim of your cocktail glass, then dip into a mixture made of sugar and cinnamon.

2. Next shake the remaining ingredients (vodka, VIVE and Honey) in a martini shaker.

3. Pour into an old fashioned glass with ice. Done – sip and enjoy!

