KSP arrests two Ohio County men on child sexual exploitation charges

OHIO, CO., Ky. (KSP) - Kentucky State Police have arrested two Ohio County men on charges related to child sexual exploitation.

McClellan Baker (left), 68, of Beaver Dam and Tyler Michael Davis (right), 21, of Fordsville were taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

Davis and Baker were arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began these investigations after discovering the suspects sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the search of residences in Fordsville and Beaver Dam.

Equipment used in the crimes were seized.

Davis is currently charged with 18 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Baker is currently charged with twenty counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

The investigations are ongoing.

