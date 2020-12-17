Advertisement

Lady Toppers get their first win of the season in 82-49 victory over Bellarmine

By Jeff Lightsy
Dec. 16, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a good day to get your first win of the season and that is exactly with the WKU Lady Toppers did on Wednesday. Greg Collins team defeated the Bellarmine Lady Knights 82-49. WKU improved to 1-3 on the year.

Coach Collins inserted freshman point guard Hope Sivori into the starting lineup and that made a difference. She led the team with 15 points and 11 assist. Both Ally Collet and Fatou Pouye chipped in with 14 points apiece as all five starters finished in double figures.

The Lady Toppers will have a quick turnaround, hosting Mercer on Friday at 6 p.m. in Diddle Arena. It’s the second game of a five-game homestand and a stretch of three games in six days for WKU.

