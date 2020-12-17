Advertisement

Med Center Health using all of the COVID-19 vaccine after FDA approves overfilled vials

(Med Center Health)
By Associated Press and WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The FDA says some Pfizer vaccine vials may contain more than the standard five doses, and it is advising health professionals to use every full dose possible.

Med Center Health says they have received overfilled vials and are using all of the vaccine after notification from the FDA.

U.S. officials say they’re actively negotiating for additional purchases of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after passing up a chance to lock in a contract this summer because it was still unclear how well the shots would work.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and special adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui also told reporters that Pfizer had been unable to commit to a firm delivery date.

