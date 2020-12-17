Religious services making major changes for holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday season usually sees some of the most highly-attended religious services of the year, but amid a pandemic, things are different.

No matter the religion, or the denomination, services are limited because of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.

At Beargrass Christian Church in St. Matthews, this is the time of year they’re usually preparing for their largest services. Just Christmas Eve alone draws massive crowds.

“Somewhere around 1,000 people would pass through our sanctuary in a normal year (on Christmas Eve),” said Minister Rob Shrader at Beargrass Christian. “Obviously we can’t do that this year.”

Beargrass Christian, like all other churches and religious bodies in Kentucky, is finding ways to still celebrate.

This year, the three distinct Christmas Eve services are moving to one inclusive online service.

If the weather cooperates, there may also be two outdoor services in the evening.

The team at Beargrass said they’re listening to science when it comes to what happens next.

“We’re bracing ourselves knowing it could be many more months before it is safe to gather back together in person indoors,” Rev. Shrader said.

One of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19 is Gov. Andy Beshear. He’s a member of Beargrass Christian Church.

Rev. Shrader said he knows that means more eyes may be on them, but that doesn’t change what their goal is every day, or at Christmas time.

“People look to Beargrass, ‘Oh that’s the governor’s church; what are they doing?’” Shrader said. “We recognize that, but I think our first responsibility and allegiance is to our faith and to keeping our church family safe.”

Shrader said Christmas is already about overcoming problems like the holy family did at Jesus’s birth.

The pandemic is another problem to overcome.

