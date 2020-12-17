Advertisement

Shipping delays create another obstacle for small businesses

With more people staying home because of the pandemic, there are more people ordering online...
With more people staying home because of the pandemic, there are more people ordering online and that means postal workers are working overtime.(WSAW)
By Jessica Costello
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Small businesses are feeling the impact of shipping delays this holiday season.

[READ: USPS committed to delivering delayed packages before Christmas]

The holiday season means consumers are buying and businesses are shipping, but shipping delays have altered the way one small business has had to handle online orders.

“We all are communicating thousands of boutiques across the nation, so we’re all giving each other feedback and just a heads up for what they’re experiencing. So if we haven’t experienced it, we’re able to stay ahead of it for our customers,” said Erin Morrison, the owner of Flutter in Newburgh.

From hearing nightmare shipping stories from thousands of different boutiques, Flutter’s owner, Erin Morrison, says they’ve been able to adapt.

[READ: Pandemic impacts postal service during holiday season]

But with the change comes a sense of helplessness.

“There is frustration but mostly a sense of helplessness knowing that, you know, we’ve done everything we’ve possibly could to get it out immediately and effectively and timely and all of that stuff,” said Morrison. “We still feel responsible because our customers chose us so we want to make that all right up until the end, but it’s out of our hands so that’s where the helplessness comes in.”

The boutique owner says that doesn’t mean you have to forget about your small businesses when Christmas shopping this year.

“This is where you give your small business, locally, in your town, the opportunity to take care of you. So you can’t do this online shopping because you can’t guarantee your order, but you can reach out to your small businesses directly and we can provide all of the services you need,” explained Morrison. “We can personally shop for you, we can gift wrap or you and we can curbside for you. That’s an immediate purchase.”

Morrison says, unfortunately, people have to accept that their packages may not arrive on time for Christmas, but you can still be creative.

For example, you can print out a picture of that gift you’re getting your loved one and stick it in a card.

“If you’re local and not sure how to shop online with us, you simply place your order and choose “Local Pickup” as your shipping option. You can then pick up in-store or call the number you see on the “Curbside Pickup” sign in front of the store,” Morrison said.

